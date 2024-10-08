Veteran leader of KAAC Ajit Dey passes away

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 7: Ajit Dey, Deputy Chairman of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and an elected Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) from Howraghat, passed away while undergoing treatment at Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday.

Dey, 78, was under treatment for the past 20 days at Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru.

Dey, a resident of Gurudwara Road, Diphu main market, was survived by his wife and two daughters.

Dey was a key member of the BJP in Karbi Anglong, who had worked with leaders like former BJP West Karbi Anglong District Committee president, Arun Terang, former Executive Member of KAAC, Ratan Teron, and several others during his days. He was instrumental in laying the foundation of the BJP in Karbi Anglong. He had also served as the general secretary of BJP Karbi Anglong District Committee, East.

The CEM, KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, offered his condolences while posting on Facebook, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our Deputy Chairman, KAAC, Ajit Kumar Dey. His dedication to the people of Karbi Anglong will never be forgotten. We mourn the loss of a true leader who worked tirelessly for the development of our people.”

Deputy Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin also expressed his grief over the demise of Dey, “I am shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Ajit Dey, who was recently undergoing Coronary bypass surgery. Had a massive MI during his treatment and succumbed to his illness. My deepest condolences to bereaved family members.”

Meanwhile, the Greater Diphu Bazar Committee has called for a shutdown for half a day in the Diphu market on October 8, from sunrise to 12 noon, as a mark of respect to the late Dey.

The authority of KAAC has declared a holiday on October 8 on account of the sudden demise of its deputy chairman, Ajit Kumar Dey. All government establishments under the administrative control of KAAC will remain closed as a mark of respect and tribute to the late Dey. However, educational institutions will remain functional.