Villagers Die While Attempting To Dig Well

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 30: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Karbi Anglong as two villagers lost their lives while attempting to dig a well on Sunday morning. The victims were identified as Ganesh Rai from Rongbang Pathar, Nepali village, and Rahul Chetry.

According to reports, Ganesh Rai had descended into the well to continue digging, but tragically collapsed before reaching the bottom. In a valiant effort to rescue him, Rahul Chetry bravely climbed down but also succumbed to unconsciousness.

It took nearly two hours for the Manja police to rescue the trapped duo from the well. They were immediately rushed to Diphu Medical College & Hospital, but were sadly declared brought dead.

Krishan Bhattarai, a Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC), visited the site of the tragic incident to offer his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. The entire community mourns the loss of these two individuals and stands in solidarity with their loved ones during this difficult time.