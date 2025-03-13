19 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 13, 2025
type here...

‘The Diplomat’ a fascinating story to tell: director Shivam Nair

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, March 12: Filmmaker Shivam Nair, best known for helming projects such as “Naam Shabana” and “Special Ops”, says his upcoming film “The Diplomat” is a fascinating story with John Abraham playing an interesting role.

The film, inspired by real events, features Abraham as diplomat JP Singh, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ fame, from Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

“This is a fascinating story to tell and that is why I told it. It is for the first time that this story is being told… Ritesh (writer Ritesh Shah) worked with him (Abraham) in ‘Batla House’, and he wrote the script. John liked it. He is more into geopolitical things, so it is easy to work with him. We did a workshop. He is the right choice for this,” the director told PTI.

Related Posts:

As part of his research, Nair met both Uzma and JP Singh multiple times to gain insight into their experiences.
“To make a film based on true stories is a little tricky. One has to ensure that it is a well-documented story. We had to first understand the human side of both the woman and the diplomat and then incorporate it into the storytelling,” Nair said.
“The Diplomat” is produced by Abraham’s JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.It will release in theatres on March 14. (PTI)

8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct