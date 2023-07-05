Vistadome coaches opens window to paradise: Unveiling breathtaking landscapes



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 4: Indian Railways has transformed train journeys in the country with the introduction of Vistadome coaches. These coaches, equipped with large glass windows and roofs, provide passengers with a 360-degree view of the scenic landscapes, offering a breathtaking and immersive travel experience. The introduction of Vistadome coaches has redefined train travel, allowing passengers to enjoy panoramic views of pristine nature during their journeys while also providing state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been at the forefront of implementing Vistadome services. On August 28, 2021, NFR introduced Vistadome services on two sections: Guwahati-New Haflong and New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar. These services were specifically introduced to promote tourism and showcase the cultural heritage of the North East and North Bengal regions. The world-class Vistadome services have successfully attracted tourists from both domestic and international destinations, shining a spotlight on the incredible natural beauty of these regions and boosting the hidden potential of the tourism industry.

The introduction of Vistadome coaches has had a significant positive impact on local industries. The increased tourist footfall has created new job opportunities, generated revenue, and helped promote indigenous products on a global level. In Dima-Hasao, for example, the Guwahati-Haflong Vistadome service revitalised the local tourism industry, which had experienced a decline due to Covid-19 restrictions. Various sectors of the local population have benefited economically as more and more tourists visit the region.

Recognising the immense benefits, the NFR has introduced more Vistadome coaches on various routes, including Agartala-Jiribam, Guwahati-Naharlagun, and recently, New Jalpaiguri-Howrah. Additionally, the recently introduced Kulik Express also includes a Vistadome coach. These initiatives aim to meet the increasing demand for Vistadome services while exploring unexplored tourism areas in the region.

The tourism industry not only generates revenue and employment opportunities but also contributes to the overall development of the region. The introduction of Vistadome coaches has significantly improved the economic standards of the local population. By showcasing the unseen beauty of the North Eastern and North Bengal regions, the Vistadome coaches act as a catalyst for attracting more tourists. Indian Railways, being the most connected mode of transportation in the country, plays a crucial role in enabling travellers to explore these hidden gems and promoting tourism in the region.

