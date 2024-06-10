Vivekananda Kendra prepares extravagant celebration for International Yoga Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 9: Vivekananda Kendra, a prominent spiritual and service-oriented organization headquartered in Kanyakumari, has announced plans for a grand celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2024.

In a bid to promote the ancient practice of yoga and its profound benefits, Vivekananda Kendra’s Kamrup Vibhag, based in Guwahati, is organising a 10-day special Satra across various locations. The culmination of these events will be a massive gathering at the Latasil Playground in Uzan Bazar on June 21, where approximately 2000 yoga enthusiasts will convene to celebrate the occasion.

Participants will engage in yoga sessions following the prescribed protocol by the Ayush Mantralay, government of India, from 6:00 am to 7:30 am. Noteworthy dignitaries are expected to grace the event and join the mass yoga practices.

A planning meeting for the entire program was held at the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture in Uzan Bazar to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

Highlighting the significance of yoga in Vivekananda Kendra’s ethos, it is emphasised that the organisation considers yoga as its core element. Vivekananda Kendra conducts regular yoga sessions, known as Yoga Varga, across the nation. In Guwahati alone, yoga varga practices are ongoing at 22 locations.

Vivekananda Kendra extends an invitation to all yoga enthusiasts to register in advance and participate in the event with their family and friends to make it a resounding success.

For further information and registration, interested participants are urged to contact the following mobile numbers: 86388-86384 & 70026-52295.