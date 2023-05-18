Ward boy convicted in Dr Sarita Toshniwal murder case



HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 17: The Dibrugarh District and Sessions Court on Wednesday convicted Kiru Mech, a ward boy of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in the sensational murder case of Dr Sarita Toshniwal that took place on May 9, 2014.

In a 152-page judgement delivered by the Dibrugarh District and Session Judge Aparna Ajitsaria, the accused Kiru Mech was convicted of the crime. Another accused Dr Deepmoni Saikia was however acquitted by the court for lack of evidence.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on Thursday. Statements of 61 witnesses were taken during the trial of the Dr Sarita Toshniwal murder case.

Speaking to reporters, public prosecutor Shyam Dutta said, “Kiru Mech who was a ward boy of the Assam Medical College and Hospital has been convicted by the court for the murder of Dr Sarita Toshniwal. The quantum of punishment will be announced at 10.30 am tomorrow. It should be either life imprisonment or capital punishment. However, the other accused Dr Deepmoni Saikia was acquitted by the court. The verdict mentioned that the prosecution bench failed to prove circumstantial evidence against Dr Deepmoni Saikia. We may appeal against the verdict in the High Court.”

On May 9, 2014, Sarita Toshniwal, a first year post-graduate student of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) was found dead in her duty room at the Obstetrics and Gynecology department. During the course of investigation, the police arrested Kiru Mech, a ward boy of the department and Deepmoni Saikia, a doctor who was a batch senior to Sarita Toshniwal in connection with the murder. At that time the police had stated that the murder plan was hatched by Deepmoni Saikia in revenge after his one-sided love affair was rejected by her. Saikia reportedly carried out the crime along with ward boy Kiru Mech by promising to make his job permanent.

