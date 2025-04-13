24 C
‘We Ring The Bell Campaign 2025’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 12: Jan Vikas Samiti in collaboration with Jirsong Asong, NGO organized a programme ’We Ring the Bell Campaign 2025’ from March 15 to March 30. The campaign was carried out at Rongmongve and Dolamara L.P. Schools, nearby Anganwadi centers, and also included activities at the village level.

The primary objective of the programme was to raise awareness about the rights of children with disabilities and to spread the message that every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves access to quality and inclusive education. A total of 1,726 participants, including students, teachers, parents, and community members have actively taken part in the campaign. Interactive sessions, awareness rallies, and community engagement activities were conducted to emphasize the importance of welcoming children with disabilities into schools and ensuring their full inclusion in mainstream education.

All teachers, Anganwadi workers, and Jirsong Asong staff from the Inclusive Development of Children and Youngsters with Disabilities Project, along with parents, actively participated in the campaign and rallies. Their involvement was instrumental in motivating and encouraging the enrollment and regular attendance of children with disabilities in schools.

This initiative helped foster a more inclusive and supportive environment in the community and inspired local institutions to become more accessible and responsive to the needs of children with disabilities.

