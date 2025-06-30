Webinar on development of assamese language abroad held in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 29: The Prabasi Asomiya Sub-Committee of Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, in collaboration with Nowgong College, organised a webinar titled ‘Development of Assamese Language Abroad: Experiences of Non-Resident Assamese’ on Sunday.

The event brought together representatives from Canada, Europe, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, who shared their experiences and perspectives on promoting the Assamese language and culture beyond national borders.

The webinar was moderated by Dr Jagannath Biswakarma, a noted scientist, scholar, and researcher from the University of Bristol.

In her address, Nirala Baruah, a resident of Scotland and Vice President of Asom Sahitya Sabha, UK, stressed the importance of translating Assamese literature into English and other foreign languages to increase its global reach.

Manjira Chowdhury, former President of Assam Sahitya Sabha, UK, underlined the need to establish centres dedicated to Assamese language and culture in foreign countries to preserve and propagate the linguistic heritage among diasporic communities.

Other speakers included Srimanta Bhuyan, President of the Assamese Community in Europe; Diganta Baishya and Uma Talukdar from Canada; and Diganta Malakar from Ireland.

All speakers emphasised the urgent need to promote the Assamese language and culture globally and advocated the creation of a dedicated digital platform for its development and outreach.

Dr Sarat Borkatoki, President of Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, welcomed the participants and appreciated the role of non-resident Assamese in preserving the linguistic and cultural identity of Assam.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Jagannath Biswakarma highlighted the significance of collective and coordinated efforts in this endeavour.

The webinar also witnessed the launch of an e-magazine titled ‘Prabasi Asomiyar Kalamere’, edited by Dr Jagannath Biswakarma.

The publication aims to provide a creative platform for non-resident Assamese to share their thoughts, experiences, and contributions towards the promotion of Assamese language and culture on a global stage.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr Surya Hazarika, former President of Asom Sahitya Sabha; Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of Asom Sahitya Sabha; and Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India.