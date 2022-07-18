Week Long Cultural Workshop Concludes

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, July 17: The weeklong cultural workshop on Sunday concluded at Jagi HS School which was commenced from July 11, 2022. The weeklong cultural workshop was organised by a cultural organisation ‘AARIA GUSHTHI’ Morigaon supported by the Jagiroad Sanskritik Kendra under Director of Cultural Office, Assam at Jagi HS School. The cultural workshop was included with Bargeet, Satriya (Sankari) dance and musics.

The closing ceremony of the weeklong workshop was held in the premises of the school. The head teacher of the Swahid Surya Bora M.E School Kusum Das inaugurated the closing ceremony by lighting the ceremonial lamp of the programme in presence of distinguished guests. The cultural officer of JSK Rajib Koiri attended the programme as the invited guest. He praised the cultural organisation ‘AARIA GUSHTHI’ for organising the workshop here. Noted person Manuj Kr. Deuraja attended as the chief guest in the programme. Addressing the trained youths of the workshop, he said that spiritual sense must be needed towards making a healthy society which the saint Sankardev messaged through his Ankia Naat and Bhaona.