Weightlifting and bodybuilding camp in Tezpur

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 3: A 25-day-long weightlifting and bodybuilding camp organised by the Sonitpur district chapter of the Bodybuilding Association and Weightlifting Association commenced at Asamiyia Club in the heart of Tezpur town on Wednesday. The event, which attracted participants from across the district, was formally inaugurated by Gautam Mahanta, forest officer of the Sonitpur district division of the Forest Department.

In the program, Pankaj Kumar Borah, president of the Sonitpur District Bodybuilding Association; Hiranya Bhuyan, president of the Sonitpur District Weightlifting Association; Bibudh Deka, secretary of the Sonitpur District Bodybuilding Association; and Anu Devi, secretary of Asamiyia Club, among other notable personalities, were present.

