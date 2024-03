HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Feb 29: A wild elephant raided a home in Upper Hatoka Sarthe Rongpi village, Karbi Anglong, causing significant destruction. Owned by Sika Rongpipi, the house had its walls demolished, and the elephant consumed all stored food items, including rice and paddy seeds intended for the next planting season. The kitchen and cooking utensils were also damaged in the incident.