Thursday, July 18, 2024
Wild elephants vandalise house in Niz Makum village

Residents in Margherita distressed as frequent elephant intrusions continue

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 17: Two wild elephants vandalised a house in Niz Makum village under the Margherita West Forest Range Office of the Digboi forest division in Tinsukia district.

The straying of wild elephants into residential areas under the Margherita sub-division of Tinsukia district is common.

Regular incidents of house vandalism and trampling of people have created fear among the residents. However, the Margherita sub-divisional administration, the divisional forest officer of Digboi forest division, and the Tinsukia district administration have failed to control the man-elephant conflict.

On Tuesday at midnight, two Adivasi couples, Choka Munda and Moni Munda, were sleeping when two wild elephants entered their area, vandalised their house completely, and ate all their grains.

Moni Munda stated that it has become common for wild elephants to enter their village, vandalise houses, and eat whatever they find.

Rohini Baruah, a local resident of Niz Makum village, mentioned that the Margherita west forest range officer and staff rarely come to the village to prevent wild elephants from entering residential areas and take necessary steps, resulting in wild elephants frequently entering nearby residential areas and vandalising houses, often causing fatalities due to trampling.

As of the time of this report, the Margherita west range forest officer and other staff have not visited the incident site where Choka Munda and Moni Munda’s house was completely vandalised.

