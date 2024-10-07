Wildlife Week 2024: Patowary calls for greater human-elephant coexistence

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: As Assam celebrates the 70th Wildlife Week from 2nd to 8th October, Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary called for strengthened measures to address human-wildlife conflict, with a particular focus on elephants, the Minister announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

In a post shared on the micro-blogging site X, the Minister highlighted the importance of peaceful coexistence and protecting Assam’s rich biodiversity, especially the state’s population of Asian elephants.

Patowary referred to elephants as “keystone species” that play a critical role in maintaining the ecosystem.

He wrote, “Assam is blessed with one of the largest populations of Asian elephants, the architects of our forests,” highlighting how these animals contribute to seed dispersal, preserve biodiversity, and shape landscapes vital to the state’s environmental balance.

As we mark the #70thWildlifeWeek (2-8 October), it is crucial to reflect on our efforts to foster Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation through Coexistence. Assam is blessed with one of the largest populations of Asian Elephants, a keystone species vital to our ecosystem. These… pic.twitter.com/c7rMI4PeIC — Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) October 7, 2024

The guidelines shared include avoiding travel during night hours near elephant zones, community monitoring of elephant movements, and participating in habitat protection programs.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, eco-friendly solutions like thorny bamboo fences, lemon plants, and beehives have also been recommended to deter elephants from approaching villages.

Meanwhile, residents are urged not to create blockades in elephant corridors or provoke the animals by getting too close.

Patowary further stressed the importance of community involvement, stating, “By working together, we can protect Assam’s elephants, reduce human-wildlife conflict, and safeguard our natural heritage.”