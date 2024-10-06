Wildlife Week 2024: Minister Patowary urges for coexistence with leopards

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: In celebration of the 70th Wildlife Week, Assam Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife, particularly focusing on the majestic Leopard, one of state’s iconic predators, a press release said on Sunday.

The Minister shared his thoughts on the micro-blogging site X, under the theme “Discover Assam’s Wildlife Wonders.”

Highlighting the critical ecological role of the Leopard, Minister Patowary remarked, “The Leopard plays an essential role in maintaining the balance of Assam’s ecosystem. As a top predator, it helps regulate prey populations, ensuring healthy forests and preventing overgrazing, which in turn preserves biodiversity.”

On the occasion of the #70thWildlifeWeek, under the theme 'Discover Assam's Wildlife Wonders', let's spotlight one of Assam's most powerful and graceful predators—the Leopard. 🐾



The Minister also drew attention to the growing concern over human-wildlife conflicts. He pointed out that as Leopards increasingly venture into human settlements in search of food, the potential for conflict rises.

“It is our responsibility to ensure the peaceful coexistence of wildlife and communities,” he said, urging citizens to protect the Leopard’s natural habitats.

Additionally, this call for action has coincided with the Assam Forest Department’s awareness campaign on mitigating human-wildlife conflict.

Furthermore, as part of the ongoing Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8, the department has released guidelines to educate the public on how to respond to Leopard encounters and reduce conflicts.

The campaign will stress the importance of simple precautions, such as keeping pets and livestock in enclosed areas at night, using high-powered torches, and refraining from actions that could provoke or threaten Leopards.

The Minister concluded his statement by emphasizing the mutual benefits of preserving both wildlife and human safety through co-existence.

“By protecting the natural habitats of the Leopard, we not only safeguard this magnificent creature but also preserve the ecological balance that benefits us all”, he added.

Meanwhile, the campaign has urged citizens to report any Leopard sightings to local forest authorities and avoid spreading rumors on social media to prevent panic.

For more information, the Assam Forest Department has set up a helpline at 0361-233-3253, encouraging the public to actively participate in maintaining safe habitats for both humans and wildlife.