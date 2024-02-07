19 C
WKADPC submits memorandum

DONGKAMUKAM, Feb 6: On Tuesday, the West Karbi Anglong District Press Club (WKADPC) submitted a memorandum to KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang at his official residence in Diphu, demanding full functioning and upgrading of the sub-divisional to district-level District Information Public Relations Office (DIPRO) in Hamren, the district headquarters.

Assuring swift action, the chief executive member (CEM) pledged to facilitate the requested upgrade.

The WKADPC delegation, including president Joysing Terang, general secretary Alok Borbora, vice president Joyram Kathar, treasurer Si-im Hanse, and others, represented the pressing need for this enhancement.

