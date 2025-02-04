Work for conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha at full swing

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 3: Work is in full swing to host the 94th conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha to be held at Eraltoli Pathar, Mohbandha here from February 6 to 9.

On Monday afternoon, the minister for agriculture and several other departments Atul Bora visited the venue to take stock of the preparations for the session.

Hundreds of workers are working almost round the clock along with members of the organising committee, government officials of different departments, district administration supervising the construction works of the pandals, and other related structures like camps to accommodate Sangha members from across the State.

Community kitchens, an auditorium, stalls for books and trade fair, naatshala, where ankiya naats will be staged are also being erected.

Other arrangements like providing electricity, installation of tube wells, deep tube wells, water reservoirs, sanitation, and toilet facilities roads with pavers block, etc are in the final stage at the venue named ‘Vaishnav Pandit Sonaram Chutia Samannay Kshetra’.

Thirteen tourans (gates) were being set up across the venue in memory of 13 eminent persons who were from the Jorhat district who had held the Padadhikar of the religious and cultural body (Srimanta Sankardev Sangha).

A depiction of village life by having a cowshed, weaver loom shade, rice pounder and instruments used by farmers too are being set up.

A reception committee member said that the committee including Cabinet minister Ajanta Neog, who is also the guardian minister of Jorhat, as working president has 38 sub-committees under it and all of them were monitoring the works being carried out under their responsibilities.

He said that people not only from across the State but across the country are expected to attend the four-day congregation. “We are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth experience for all who would come here,” the member said, adding several lakhs of people were expected to visit the congregation on the four days

He said altogether 25000 Seva Bahinni (volunteers) – 10000 from the district and the rest from other districts – would be engaged to enable the smooth organising of the meet. About 200 camps to accommodate devotees, along with putting up 200 chaukas (cooking ovens) with arrangements to provide food to 15000 people at once, pandals for organising different programmes and stalls for exhibition purposes were nearing completion.

Several VVIPs including the chief minister are scheduled to attend the event with the CM expected to address the open session.

A souvenir titled ‘Banikantha Kusum’ of 600 pages would also be released at the session, the member stated.

It may be mentioned here that the laikhuta (the main pillar) of the entire pandal set-up was erected on November 17, 2024.