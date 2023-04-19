Workshop On Bodoland Pig Mission Gets Underway 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 18: A three-day workshop on the Bodoland Pig Mission began from Tuesday being held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

The workshop was organised by Bodoland Territorial Council government with the participation of the Danish Consortium of Academic Craftsmanship (DCAC), Denmark to impart training and capacity building as well educational corporation while rearing the Piggery in its sustainable aspects.

Notably, the Bodoland Pig Mission will collaborate with the Denmark government in the areas of capacity building, educational cooperation, and mentorship to strengthen the mission.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro ceremonially inaugurated the workshop and emphasized on proper implementation of the mission with letter and spirit.

Boro in his address mentioned that the objective of the Bodoland Pig Mission was to overhaul the traditional piggery sector through modern scientific interventions, training, and motivational programs.

While emphasizing the potential of piggery in Bodoland and mentioning the need to encourage and support small and medium-scale pig farms in the region, Boro said that the BTR government is committed to work for all round development and welfare of the Bodoland region.

Mission in-charge and eminent rural economy expert, Pushpadhar Das mentioned that Bodoland pig mission was launched to modernize and uplift the Piggery sector for transforming traditional livelihoods into sustainable economic activity, generating one-lakh kgs of pork per day by the fifth year, production of 1700 quality piglets per day, and 3 lakh pigs to be made available on any day. The mission envisages the direct involvement of 30,000 households in pork production activities, additional involvement of 20,000 farmers in feed raw material production, and about 5,000 direct employment generations in non-farm support activities.

DCAC expert Niels Erik Jesperson gave a comprehensive presentation on the piggery sector in Denmark in the technical session.

The roadmap for the mission related to scientific rearing, quality piglets, veterinary science, and feed management was discussed in detail during the workshop.

Piggery Entrepreneur and Asom Gaurav awardee, Manoj Basumatary spoke on the multiple modules of training being undertaken for the benefit of the pig farmers through the mission.

The three-day workshop will include field tours to different districts of BTR and a session under the aegis of the North East Desk of the Invest India Programme of the government of India.