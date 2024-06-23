30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 23, 2024
type here...

‘World Music Day’ celebrated in Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 22: Music enthusiasts of Diphu town have come together to celebrate the ‘World Music Day’ at the Aqua Centric Park in Diphu in Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

A live concert was organised at the Aqua Centric Park in the evening on Friday, which featured four local bands and two bands from Sikkim and Nagaland.

One of the organisers Risim Rongpi, who is alsoa vocalist of the band, ‘Ambush’ said it was for the first time that all like minded musicians and music lovers came together to celebrate the ‘World Music Day’.

“I wish every music lovers a happy World Music Day. All likeminded musicians have come together to organise the programme. The programme has been organised by the World Music Day Celebration Community,” said Rongpi.

He also said, “We are creating a platform for young musicians. Diphu has been one of the most happening places in music. Every month there used to be live concerts, but for the last 10 to 15 years it has lost its glory. We are working to revive live music.”

- Advertisement -

The events were inaugurated by executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in charge of fisheries etc., Madhuram Lekthe, while the evening concert was inaugurated by EM, KAAC in charge of education, Richard Tokbi and attended by Dharamsing Teron, director of the Centre for Karbi Studies.

The evening breeze and the beautiful landscape of the Aqua Centric Park rendered a magical touch of the live concert, where local bands like Sol, Redeemer, Optic Inertia and Ragamuffin performed on stage.  As the bands performed, the teenagers could be heard jumping and screaming with joy. ‘Guns from Country Side’ from Sikkim and ‘Fifth Note’ from Kohima captivated the audience with their mesmerizing numbers.

“The music is good. We are also enjoying the soft drinks and snacks being served on the occasion,” said Meena Rongpi, a music lover who had come to enjoy the live concern.

Risim Rongpi thanked all the music lovers who came to be part of the ‘World Music Day’ event and said that the community would be striving to revive live music in the region.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the ‘Guitar Hero’ contest will be held in Diphu in July. Popular guitarist of Northeast, Toshimoa Jamir will be the judge in the competition.

India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas
India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Women vendors urge govt to discuss Manipur crisis in Parliament

The Hills Times -
India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July 10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India