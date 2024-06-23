‘World Music Day’ celebrated in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 22: Music enthusiasts of Diphu town have come together to celebrate the ‘World Music Day’ at the Aqua Centric Park in Diphu in Karbi Anglong.

A live concert was organised at the Aqua Centric Park in the evening on Friday, which featured four local bands and two bands from Sikkim and Nagaland.

One of the organisers Risim Rongpi, who is alsoa vocalist of the band, ‘Ambush’ said it was for the first time that all like minded musicians and music lovers came together to celebrate the ‘World Music Day’.

“I wish every music lovers a happy World Music Day. All likeminded musicians have come together to organise the programme. The programme has been organised by the World Music Day Celebration Community,” said Rongpi.

He also said, “We are creating a platform for young musicians. Diphu has been one of the most happening places in music. Every month there used to be live concerts, but for the last 10 to 15 years it has lost its glory. We are working to revive live music.”

The events were inaugurated by executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in charge of fisheries etc., Madhuram Lekthe, while the evening concert was inaugurated by EM, KAAC in charge of education, Richard Tokbi and attended by Dharamsing Teron, director of the Centre for Karbi Studies.

The evening breeze and the beautiful landscape of the Aqua Centric Park rendered a magical touch of the live concert, where local bands like Sol, Redeemer, Optic Inertia and Ragamuffin performed on stage. As the bands performed, the teenagers could be heard jumping and screaming with joy. ‘Guns from Country Side’ from Sikkim and ‘Fifth Note’ from Kohima captivated the audience with their mesmerizing numbers.

“The music is good. We are also enjoying the soft drinks and snacks being served on the occasion,” said Meena Rongpi, a music lover who had come to enjoy the live concern.

Risim Rongpi thanked all the music lovers who came to be part of the ‘World Music Day’ event and said that the community would be striving to revive live music in the region.

Meanwhile, the ‘Guitar Hero’ contest will be held in Diphu in July. Popular guitarist of Northeast, Toshimoa Jamir will be the judge in the competition.