Wounded lesser adjutant stork rescued in Sootea

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 4: A severely injured lesser adjutant stork, commonly known as the lesser adjutant, was rescued by two youths from Polosoni village of Sootea on Friday. The stork had sustained a severe injury on one of its legs after coming in contact with a high-voltage wire from the power grid.

Upon receiving the information, Uttam Kumar Nath, a local journalist and environmental worker, immediately took the injured bird to Sootea State Veterinary Hospital for primary treatment. Following the initial treatment, the injured stork was handed over to the Biswanath Wildlife department.

The lesser adjutant stork, scientifically known as ‘leptoptilos javanicus’, is categorised as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It has been listed in the Red List category by IUCN, indicating its status as a rare and endangered species.