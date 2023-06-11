Yoga as a business model should be explored:  TU vice chancellor

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 10: Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, in Tezpur University organised a National Seminar on Saturday titled “Yoga for Human Excellence, Peace, and Holistic Well-Being” at the Council Hall of the University. The objective of the seminar was to delve into the profound benefits of yoga, its role in promoting physical and mental well-being, and its significance in achieving human excellence.

Three distinguished scholars from Yoga and Sports Sciences domain, prof Sandeep Tiwari, principal, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences (IGIPESS), New Delhi, Dr NR Krishna, head, Dept. of Yogic Sciences, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) Gwalior and Dr LT Singh, dept. of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Manipur University graced the occasion.

Delivering the inaugural address, prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor, Tezpur University hailed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Yoga Guru Ramdev for popularising Yoga worldwide. Prof Singh explained to the audience that the invention of yoga was not confined to mere physical wellbeing only, but it (Yoga) was a tool for spiritual upliftment. He also urged concerned stakeholders to explore Yoga as a Business Model.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, prof Sandeep Tiwari discussed the Ashtanga Yoga School. “The Ashtanga philosophy is to integrate all of the eight limbs of yoga, which include: Yama (moral codes), Niyama (self-discipline), Asana (posture), Pranayama (breath control), Pratyahara (sense withdrawal), Dharana (concentration), Dhyana (meditation), and Samadhi (oneness with the self)”, Prof Tiwari further explained.

Addressing the gathering, Dr NR Krishna said that one can transform personality through Yoga. “Yoga is not a religious practice, but a human practice and excellence may be achieved through Yoga”, Dr. Krishna said.

Dr LT Singh discussed the correlation between physical performance and yogic practice. Dr Singh gave examples of sports persons, who through yogic science enhance sporting skill & performance.

Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, under the guidance of Prof Papori Baruah, head, has been organising several activities, such as, Yoga Camp for Children, yoga exhibition, outreach activities etc. The seminar featured three technical sessions, where distinguished experts, scholars, practitioners, and enthusiasts in the field of yoga shared their insights and experiences.