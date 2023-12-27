Youth takes his own life after police questioning following Jorhat Grenade Blast

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 26: The alleged suicide of 24-year-old Dipankar Gogoi from Bina Chai village in Titabar subdivision, Jorhat district, has sparked outrage. Dipankar was reportedly questioned by the police regarding the grenade blast in Jorhat on December 14 and his alleged links to ULFA-I. His body was discovered hanging from a tree in the tea garden behind his house.

Assam Police Headquarters has initiated an inquiry into the incident, appointing IGP Eastern Range to investigate various aspects, including procedural matters, CCTV footage from the police station, and the contents of the medical examination report conducted after questioning.

Dipankar’s father has accused the police of repeatedly detaining his son since the grenade blast incident. He stated that Dipankar, who had surrendered to the authorities about five years ago after being associated with ULFA, was innocent and no longer involved with the outfit. The father claimed that Dipankar had been subjected to torture and harassment by the police, leading to his tragic decision.

Dipankar’s elder sister confirmed his past association with ULFA but stressed that he had surrendered and distanced himself from the group. She accused the police of relentless harassment, often picking him up and dropping him off at odd hours.

Titabar SDPO Kakoli Patgiri countered the family’s claims, stating that Dipankar had willingly come to the Titabar Police Station after being summoned. She denied allegations of police picking him up from his house and emphasised that he was returned after a medical examination at the Titabar Sub-divisional Civil Hospital.

The medical examination report from the hospital indicated no external injuries on Dipankar Gogoi. The incident has raised concerns about the handling of the case and the impact of police questioning on the mental well-being of individuals involved.