Zoonoses awareness camp at BC Memorial School in Dhubri

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, April 25: The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Association (AAHVSA), Dhubri, on Friday, organised an impactful awareness campaign on zoonotic diseases and their effects on human lives. The event took place at BC Memorial School in Dhubri, engaging students from classes seven and eight.

- Advertisement -



The informative session was spearheaded by Jyotishree Barua, with the esteemed presence of B.C Memorial School’s headmistress, Atifa Ahmed. Also contributing their expertise were Dr Jani Borah, Dr Jyotimalita Roy, Parvin Sultana, Safika Alam, and Dr Mahfuza Begum, all representing the Dhubri Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, alongside dedicated teachers and officials.





Dr Jani Borah delivered an insightful lecture focusing on the nature and transmission of zoonoses diseases that can spread between animals and humans. Following this, Jyotimalita Roy elucidated the various ways in which these diseases can impact human health and well-being, emphasizing the importance of understanding and preventing their spread.



The participation of young students highlights the proactive approach of AAHVSA Dhubri in educating the community from an early age about crucial health issues. The presence of school leadership and veterinary professionals underscored the collaborative effort in promoting awareness and safeguarding public health against zoonotic threats in the region.