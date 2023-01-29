‘Asian Wok’ Launches New Pan-Asian Dining Experience

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: ‘Asian Wok’ has launched of their new pan-Asian dining experience. It is located at Nirvana Tower, 2nd floor, RG Baruah Road, Manik Nagar and open for dine-in and takeout. The restaurant was inaugurated on January 27, 2023 by popular film actress of the state, Nishita Goswami.

The menu features a diverse range of flavours from across Asia including dishes from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, among others. ‘Asian Wok’ chefs have spent years perfecting their craft and have brought together the best of Asian cuisines to create a truly unique dining experience, stated a press release.

From traditional favourites like sushi and dimsum, to delicacles like Korean bibimbap and Thoi papaya salad, there is something for everyone to enjoy. “We understand the Importance of quality ingredients and have sourced only the freshest and most authentic ingredients to bring the true taste of Asia to your plate.

“Even the colours to our dishes are extracted from fresh fruits and veggies procured by our team”, says industry expert and hotel consultant. J.P. Roy. The restaurant also has a unique atmosphere and design and is a perfect spot for intimate dinners, special occasions and also casual gatherings with friends and family.