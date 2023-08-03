Boston Scientific & Apollo Hospitals unite to revolutionize medical training worldwide

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 02: In an unprecedented move that promises to reshape medical practices globally, Boston Scientific joined forces with Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals in Kolkata to provide cutting-edge training to doctors from India and beyond.

The first-of-its-kind training workshop, titled ‘Global Mentorship Programme for Advanced CO2 Laser and Transoral Surgery,’ was inaugurated on July 29. The visionary initiative, spearheaded by the renowned ENT specialist, Dr. Shantanu Panja, of Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, aims to enhance medical education by introducing doctors to the complexities and advancements in the field.

Notably, CO2 Laser Surgery is a highly specialized technique for treating various cancerous and non-cancerous ear, nose, and throat diseases, particularly in the voice box or larynx. It has garnered immense recognition for its precision and minimal tissue damage. Patients undergoing these procedures experience quicker recoveries and reduced morbidity, significantly improving their quality of life.

On the occasion, Dr Panja stated, “Modern treatment is moving towards a direction where post-treatment quality of life is as crucial as curing the disease. With newer tools and minimally invasive surgeries, we can preserve functions and organs, leading to better cosmetic outcomes and enabling patients to enjoy a normal social life.”

- Advertisement -

The participants included representatives from esteemed medical institutions, such as AIIMS in Guwahati, B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar, PRM Medical College and Hospital in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Etawah, Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Bathinda, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata, and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka.

Model tea factory for improving quality of production in North Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI): Tea Research Association (TRA) has set up a model tea factory (MTF) at Nagrakata in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district to experiment on improving tea quality by producing in small batches using state-of-the-art methods.

TRA said in a statement that the model factory will use modern methods like artificial intelligence and thermal imaging.

- Advertisement -

“Once the optimum quality is reached using these modern techniques, the gardens can freeze the factory settings to produce the type of quality reached at the MTF”, TRA said.

Shiv Saria, chairman of the North Bengal Tea Committee of TRA, said that the main objective is for tea gardens in the area to improve the quality of tea production.

Chairperson of TRA Nayantara Palchoudhuri said the new modern facility will give a big boost to the tea industry in North Bengal. The model factory has been set up at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.