Colgate relaunches toothpaste with new formula to nourish teeth

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, May 22: Colgate announced the relaunch of its flagship product – Colgate Strong Teeth Toothpaste – with a refreshed formula. Enriched with Colgate’s unique Arginine technology that gives a Calcium boost, this toothpaste nourishes the teeth and makes them 2 times stronger. Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste has a unique, naturally occurring amino acid called Arginine which along with fluoride enhances the process of deposition of natural calcium back onto the teeth thereby supporting remineralization and nourishing our teeth.

Speaking on the occasion, Gunjit Jain, marketing director, Colgate-Palmolive India said, “At Colgate, we believe it is our responsibility to continue to focus on building the right oral care habits in India. Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste is all set to relaunch with its unique Arginine based technology, that not just cleans your teeth but also nourishes them. Backed by science, we are confident that this advanced formula will deliver superior results than ever before. The all-new Colgate Strong Teeth Toothpaste ensures you keep your smile on and teeth nourished, healthy and strong, just as you would nourish your hair, skin or body.”