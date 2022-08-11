Corporate bond issuances rise over 16% on-month in July

MUMBAI, Aug 10: Issuances of corporate bonds rose more than 16 per cent month-on-month in July to Rs 58,452 crore due to softening of yields on these instruments.

According to data from the Prime database, banks and companies raised Rs 58,452 crore in July, as against Rs 50,099 crore in June. Since the beginning of this calendar year, issuances remained highest in the month of March, with companies raising Rs 81,580 crore.

Of the total amount raise in July, Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) raised highest amount of Rs 14,111 crore, followed by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) who raised Rs 6,905 crore, LIC Housing Finance companies raised Rs 6,150 crore, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) raised Rs 3,000 crore and Bajaj Housing Finance raised Rs 2,050 crore, Prime database data showed.

The top five issuers in July raised more than 55 per cent of the total funds.

“Issuances in corporate bonds have risen in recent time primarily after a long time rates have softened, in line with fall in the yields of G-Sec which after touching 7.65 per cent in June retraced back to 7.12 per cent before policy this month,” said Ajay Manglunia, MD and head Institutional Fixed Income at JM Financial.

The yields on these instruments have moderated in the last month by 10-18 basis points following fall in yields on government securities. The yields have eased after the crude oil prices in the international market softened and fear of inflation got lighter as commodity prices have also fallen.

All these factors have improved investors sentiments. Further rate hikes as guided by various central banks shall be data driven and more situational. That has kicked in demand for papers and investors’ appetite has improved.

Currently, the yield on three-year corporate bonds are ranging between 7.20 per cent and 7.23 per cent, while those on five-year and 10-year were in the range of 7.38-7.43 per cent and 7.60-7.68 per cent, respectively.

“Compared to June, the government yields have dropped in the month of July based on expected dovish RBI policy in August. The corporate bonds yields are too followed by the government bond yield movement. Global yields have also fallen during this period and have also positively impacted our yield movements,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincorp, a Mumbai-based debt advisory firm.

Going forward market participants expect issuances to rise because of rise in policy rates and systematic withdrawal of liquidity from the banking system shall push lending rates to recalibrate. Banks who were earlier lending at lower rates than the debt market, will have to increase their rates that will result in issuers coming back to market in search of better rates.

Last week, the monetary policy committee of the central bank hiked policy rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent. This was the third consecutive rate hike by the central bank in this year after a 40 basis points hike in May and 50 basis points in June. With a 50 basis point hike, the RBI has increased the rate by 140 basis points since May this year.

“Post RBI policy, the market turned hawkish due to a 50 basis point repo hike. With expectations of calibrated liquidity withdrawal from the system, banks will have to compulsory increase their lending rates sharply. Issuers may now turn to corporate bonds issuances,” Srinivasan added.

Meanwhile, fund managers expect rates to rise further with a view of hawkish RBI policy.

“Expect rates to be in a band of 7.15-7.50 per cent for the benchmark in the coming quarter before it takes further clues for inflation and rate actions,” Manglunia added. (IANS)