Country Has Adequate Power, Govt Tells Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI, July 28 (IANS): The government on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that there is no power shortage in the country.

In a written reply, Power minister R.K. Singh said: “At present, there is adequate installed capacity for power generation in the country as on June 30, the installed generation capacity of India was 403.76 Giga Watt (GW) which is sufficient to meet the Peak Power Demand of the country of around 215.89 Giga Watt (GW) which had occurred in the month of April, 2022 during the current year 2022-23.”

He said that the Centre had launched Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) in November, 2015 with the objective of financial and operational turnaround of the State owned Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), wherein one of the operational parameters to be targeted was reduction in gap between Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realised (ARR) to zero.

To bring reforms in Distribution Sector, the Central Government has launched a new Reforms-based and Results-linked, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in July 2021 with the objective of improving the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient Distribution Sector in the country.