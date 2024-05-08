Data Patterns contributes Rs 29 lakh to Jayam Special School

CHENNAI, May 7: Defence and aerospace electronics solution provider Data Patterns (India) Ltd has contributed Rs 29 lakh towards construction of a new building for Jayam Special School here, the company said on Tuesday.

Jayam Special School is home to 174 children with autism, intellectual disability, slow learning and learning disability. It follows the State Board syllabus and has a play area, hydrotherapy facility, auditorium among others.

“We believe in nurturing the potential of India’s youth, thus fostering a brighter future for generations to come. Through our unwavering support for education, we aim to empower specially-abled children and transform communities.” said Data Patterns whole-time Director and Promoter Rekha Murthy Rangarajan in a press release today.

The funding by Data Patterns has led to the construction of four class rooms in the school which would help the students meet the educational and vocational needs, the release added. (PTI)

