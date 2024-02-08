GEMA’s eLECTROFEST concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: The three-day “eLECTROFEST” Expo organised by Guwahati Electric Merchants Association (GEMA) concluded in the city.

GEMA president Naval Kishore Sharda said that in the last three days, more than 7000 visitors registered their presence and gave their full support to the “eLECTROFEST” Expo.

Vice president & chairman of “eLECTROFEST” Expo Gopal Pasari said that not only from Guwahati but also from various districts of Assam and different states of Northeast, people registered their presence in this Expo, which speaks of the success of the event.

Expo convenor Abhishek Kejriwal said that the representatives of more than 72 companies of renowned national & international brands who came to this three-day long “eLECTROFEST” Expo wholeheartedly praised this event organised by GEMA. Secretary Saketraj Puglia said that apart from all the sponsors, there was important support from the participating companies in making the “eLECTROFEST” Expo a grand success, due to which GEMA created a new history in its first expo itself.

