16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 8, 2024
type here...

GEMA’s eLECTROFEST concludes

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: The three-day “eLECTROFEST” Expo organised by Guwahati Electric Merchants Association (GEMA) concluded in the city.

GEMA president Naval Kishore Sharda said that in the last three days, more than 7000 visitors registered their presence and gave their full support to the “eLECTROFEST” Expo.

Vice president & chairman of “eLECTROFEST” Expo Gopal Pasari said that not only from Guwahati but also from various districts of Assam and different states of Northeast, people registered their presence in this Expo, which speaks of the success of the event.

Expo convenor Abhishek Kejriwal said that the representatives of more than 72 companies of renowned national & international brands who came to this three-day long “eLECTROFEST” Expo wholeheartedly praised this event organised by GEMA. Secretary Saketraj Puglia said that apart from all the sponsors, there was important support from the participating companies in making the  “eLECTROFEST” Expo a grand success, due to which GEMA created a new history in its first expo itself.

- Advertisement -

 

 

How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Pacer To Reach No 1 In...

The Hills Times - 0
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene 5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East 10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World 7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India 10 Types Of Maggi To Try