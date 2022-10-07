HDFC Bank Launches Smarthub Vyapar For Merchants

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 6: HDFC Bank, on Thursday, announced the launch of the Smart Hub Vyapar Merchant app, complete payments and banking solution designed to fulfill the everyday business needs of merchants. SmartHub Vyapar facilitates instant, digital and paperless merchant onboarding for HDFC Bank customers and allows merchants to accept interoperable payments across multiple payment modes which include Cards – Tap & Pay UPI and QR code. Merchants can also accept remote payments by sending a payment link over mobile or email to facilitate nonface-to-face collections.

On the banking front, merchants can avail of banking services like the opening of fixed deposits, and quick access to pre-approved loans and credit cards. Merchants can also get a real-time view of all Smart Hub Vyapar transactions credited into their bank account. To support merchants to expand their business, SmartHub Vyapar has been embedded with a marketing tool that empowers merchants to broadcast their offers via social media to existing and potential customers. In addition to accepting payments, Smart Hub Vyapar enables merchants to make payments to their distributors and vendors. Business expenses like payment of utility bills and GST can also be made through the Smart Hub Vyapar app.

Parag Rao, country head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Technology & Digital Marketing, said, “HDFC Bank is committed to supporting the growth of all merchants from large format chains to local kirana stores. The MSME sector generates the most employment in the country and by empowering this sector we can help empower large segments of society. We have crafted the new smart hub Vyapar app to meet every need of the merchant and bring efficiencies to their banking and business ecosystem. We aim to solve problems and difficulties merchants face in their day-to-day business, help them grow their business, deepen our reach across India and connect with trade hubs. This app brings a vibrant suite of payment, lending, and business solutions onto a single platform.”