HDFC Bank Festive Treats 4.0 To ‘Go BIG’ With Over 10k Offers

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 27: HDFC Bank is set to make this festive season bigger, better, and brighter with Festive Treats 4.0 – the fourth edition of its annual campaign of attractive offers on all its banking and lending products as well as discounts on shopping. After three highly successful campaigns, the theme for this year is ‘Go BIG this festive season’. The Bank will enable customers to fulfill all their festive wishes through a host of offers across accounts, loans, cards, and EMIs, ensuring that money is easily accessible and not a constraint.

The theme “Go BIG this festive season” marks the time to celebrate and make big purchases. The Bank has tied up with pan-India merchants to provide over 10,000 omnichannel offers across customer segments. It aims to reach out to every Indian through its network of over 6500 branches and over 16500 ATMs. Some of the key national partners include Reliance Digital, Croma, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, HP, IFB, Haier, Xiaomi, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Westside, Star Bazaar, etc.

“At HDFC Bank, customer needs lie at the heart of all our decisions. Festive Treats have played an important role in creating customer delight during the season of celebrations. With an environment of positive customer sentiment, we expect a robust response to our wide array of offers for the season. The enhanced, digital experience will allow customers to avail of several banking services online, making festive shopping easier than ever,” said, Ravi Santhanam, chief marketing officer, HDFC Bank.