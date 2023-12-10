HDFC Bank launches PayZapp campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: In a bid to enhance its consumer outreach, HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank, has unveiled an engaging PayZapp campaign featuring popular actors Tiger Shroff, Prabhu Deva, and Kapil Sharma. The campaign, designed by Wondrlab India, a prominent martech network, aims to leverage the immense popularity of these celebrities for a wider connect with consumers. The revamped PayZapp introduces key features under the hashtag #PayAnyoneAnywhereAnyhow. Users can now make payments seamlessly through various channels such as UPI, cards, and the PayZapp wallet. The payment platform accommodates diverse modes, allowing customers to scan any QR code and swipe for online shopping, bill payments, and more. Additionally, the flexibility extends to the ability to pay anyone, using any app, QR code, or mobile number. The tongue-in-cheek campaign comprises three films, each featuring one of the three actors, showcasing the plethora of payment choices offered by PayZapp. The underlying theme stems from the insight that some individuals navigate life without significant choices, but PayZapp aims to change that narrative, particularly in the realm of payments.

Ravi Santhanam, group head, chief marketing officer, head of direct to consumer business, HDFC Bank, emphasized the extensive revamp of the payment experience through PayZapp. He highlighted the platform as more than just a payment app, positioning it as a lifestyle enabler with the goal of becoming the preferred choice for consumers nationwide.

The PayZapp campaign is poised to resonate with a diverse audience, offering not just a convenient payment solution but also weaving a narrative around the empowerment of choice in the realm of financial transactions.