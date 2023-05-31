HDFC Bank launches special tenure fixed deposit schemes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 30: HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank, has introduced two exclusive fixed deposit schemes with tenures of 35 and 55 months, aiming to provide customers with attractive interest rates and secure investment options. The new offerings are available for deposits under INR 2 crore.

Under the special tenure fixed deposit schemes, customers can earn an interest rate of 7.20% on deposits held for 35 months (3 years and 11 months), and 7.25% on deposits held for 55 months (4 years and 7 months). Furthermore, senior citizen customers have the opportunity to avail an additional interest margin of up to 0.5% above the prevailing rate of interest.

Ravi Santhanam, CMO, Head of Corporate Communications, Head of Liability Products and Managed Programs at HDFC Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to delivering the best banking experience to its customers. He stated, “Investment in fixed deposits is one of the safest instruments, offering assured returns. The new schemes will greatly benefit our customers and non-customers looking to keep their money safe for extended durations with high returns.”

HDFC Bank, with a balance sheet size of over Rs 24 lakh crore, holds the position of India’s largest private sector bank. Its continuous innovation and focus on customer satisfaction have made it a trusted name in the banking industry. By introducing these special tenure fixed deposit schemes, HDFC Bank aims to provide its customers with a secure and profitable investment option, reaffirming its commitment to meeting their banking and savings needs.