Hyundai initiates 6 airbags across all models

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), made a series of significant announcements on October 3rd underscoring its proactive commitment to enhancing safety in mobility solutions for Indian consumers. In a remarkable move, HMIL has made 6 airbags a standard feature across all variants of their entire model lineup. This decision is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to ensuring passenger safety. Hyundai’s flagship sedan, the VERNA, has earned a prestigious 5-star rating for Adult and Child Occupant Protection from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). This achievement underscores Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to safety in its vehicles. As part of its ongoing efforts to create safer roadways in India, HMIL has voluntarily entered the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) with an initial offering of three models, with more models slated to follow. This initiative showcases the company’s dedication to advancing vehicular safety standards in India.

Commenting on this landmark announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India, expressed, “At Hyundai, ‘Safety-for-all’ is our top priority, and we’ve consistently set industry standards for vehicle safety features. We are thrilled to announce the inclusion of 6 airbags as a standard feature across our entire model range. Moreover, achieving a 5-star GNCAP rating for the Hyundai VERNA in Adult and Child Occupant Protection is a significant milestone. We are not only providers of smart mobility solutions but also champions of safer mobility solutions. HMIL will remain at the forefront of efforts to elevate vehicular safety standards in India, making our roads safer for all.”

With an impressive arsenal of over 65 safety features, the inclusion of 6 Airbags as a standard feature, Level 2 ADAS, and the coveted GNCAP 5-star safety rating, the Hyundai VERNA has cemented its position as the safest sedan in its segment. This achievement underscores Hyundai Motor India’s unyielding commitment to setting new safety standards in the automotive industry.