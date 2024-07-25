28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 25, 2024
type here...

Indo-Bangla trade resumes after two days of shutdown

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOLKATA, July 24: Trade between India and Bangladesh, which was stalled for the last two days due to the violence in the neighbouring country, resumed on Wednesday.

Trade to all major land ports in West Bengal, including Petrapole, Gojadanga, Fulbari, and Mahadipur, resumed after Bangladeshi Customs resumed work and the restoration of the internet link, an export body official said.

- Advertisement -

“Trade has resumed from the Petrapole border since this morning after the Benapole side reopened to receive cargo,” Kamlesh Saini, manager of the Land Port Authority of India (Petrapole), told PTI.

Petrapole, located in Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district, serves as South Asia’s largest land port and plays a crucial role in facilitating trade between India and Bangladesh..

“Benapole border has resumed functioning. Altogether 220 trucks entered Bangladesh from Petrapole while 27 trucks reached Bangladesh today,” said Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association.

“Trade has resumed after the Bangladesh customs department began functioning and internet services were restored. Though the flow is slow due to congestion, it will get normalised over the next few days as there is a huge backlog,” West Bengal Exporters’ Coordination Committee Secretary Ujjal Saha said.

- Advertisement -

Bilateral trade had stalled after Bangladesh customs went on a two-day nationwide holiday due to student protests over the job quota issue and general unrest in the neighbouring country.

On average, 400-450 trucks with goods cross the Petrapole land port from India, while 150-200 trucks come to India from Bangladesh every day, officials said. Till Monday, 800 trucks were stranded.

Officials said it would take some more time for cargo flow to return to normal. They said priority was given to perishable cargo as the shutdown in Bangladesh has resulted in a spike in the price of essential commodities.

Saini said passenger flow continues from the Bangladesh side, with a significant number being students. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IOC awards 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City. Utah last...

The Hills Times -
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina