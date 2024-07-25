Indo-Bangla trade resumes after two days of shutdown

KOLKATA, July 24: Trade between India and Bangladesh, which was stalled for the last two days due to the violence in the neighbouring country, resumed on Wednesday.

Trade to all major land ports in West Bengal, including Petrapole, Gojadanga, Fulbari, and Mahadipur, resumed after Bangladeshi Customs resumed work and the restoration of the internet link, an export body official said.

“Trade has resumed from the Petrapole border since this morning after the Benapole side reopened to receive cargo,” Kamlesh Saini, manager of the Land Port Authority of India (Petrapole), told PTI.

Petrapole, located in Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district, serves as South Asia’s largest land port and plays a crucial role in facilitating trade between India and Bangladesh..

“Benapole border has resumed functioning. Altogether 220 trucks entered Bangladesh from Petrapole while 27 trucks reached Bangladesh today,” said Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association.

“Trade has resumed after the Bangladesh customs department began functioning and internet services were restored. Though the flow is slow due to congestion, it will get normalised over the next few days as there is a huge backlog,” West Bengal Exporters’ Coordination Committee Secretary Ujjal Saha said.

Bilateral trade had stalled after Bangladesh customs went on a two-day nationwide holiday due to student protests over the job quota issue and general unrest in the neighbouring country.

On average, 400-450 trucks with goods cross the Petrapole land port from India, while 150-200 trucks come to India from Bangladesh every day, officials said. Till Monday, 800 trucks were stranded.

Officials said it would take some more time for cargo flow to return to normal. They said priority was given to perishable cargo as the shutdown in Bangladesh has resulted in a spike in the price of essential commodities.

Saini said passenger flow continues from the Bangladesh side, with a significant number being students. (PTI)

