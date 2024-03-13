21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
type here...

Jaro Education partners with XLRI-Jamshedpur

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RANCHI, March12: Edtech company Jaro Education announced a strategic partnership with XLRI-Jamshedpur to enhance the skills and employability of HR professionals.

Jaro Education and XLRI will combine their resources to offer a state-of-the-art learning experience, incorporating innovative teaching methods and cutting-edge technology, a statement said.

- Advertisement -

“This partnership solidifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of education, ensuring that our programs not only remain relevant but also uphold the highest quality standards, we believe that by joining forces with XLRI, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the education sector and, more importantly, on the careers of countless professionals,” Jaro Education CEO Ranjita Raman said.

XLRI Director S George said the alliance reflected the shared vision of nurturing talent and enhancing capabilities in the field of human resource management.

“Together, we are poised to set new standards and inspire a generation of HR leaders who will drive organisational success and societal impact,” he said. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk
Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Delhi-based NGO Routes 2 Roots launches IPO to raise Rs 1...

The Hills Times - 0
Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk 6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice