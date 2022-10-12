24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
type here...

JSW Neo Energy Receives Letter Of Intent For Developing 126 MW Chhatru Hydel Project In Himachal

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Oct 11: JSW Energy on Tuesday said its arm JSW Neo Energy has received a letter of intent from the Himachal Pradesh government for developing the 126 MW Chhatru hydro power plant.

“JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Government of Himachal Pradesh for allotment of 126 MW Chhatru Hydro Electric Power Plant (HEP) on BOOT basis, with an operational life of 40 years,” the company said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

BOOT refers to Built, Own, Operate and Transfer.
Prashant Jain, joint managing director and CEO of JSW Energy, said the LoI from for allotment of 126 MW Chhatru project is another step in its renewables-led growth strategy.

JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for a 50 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy increasing to 85 per cent. (PTI)

Look into How Neha Kakkar is Fond of Floral Prints
Look into How Neha Kakkar is Fond of Floral Prints
BTS’ J-Hope Authorized Bags To Count In To Your Assortment
BTS’ J-Hope Authorized Bags To Count In To Your Assortment
Here’s The Joyous Festive Saree Wardrobe Of Mouni Roy
Here’s The Joyous Festive Saree Wardrobe Of Mouni Roy
Malaika Arora’s Impeccable European Summer Elegance
Malaika Arora’s Impeccable European Summer Elegance
Aamna Sharif’s vacation elegance in Maldives
Aamna Sharif’s vacation elegance in Maldives
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

National Games Will Help In Building Formidable Hockey Team For Paris...

The Hills Times - 0
Look into How Neha Kakkar is Fond of Floral Prints BTS’ J-Hope Authorized Bags To Count In To Your Assortment Here’s The Joyous Festive Saree Wardrobe Of Mouni Roy Malaika Arora’s Impeccable European Summer Elegance Aamna Sharif’s vacation elegance in Maldives