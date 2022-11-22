Legendary Industrialist And Philanthropist Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta Passes Away

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 21: Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, founder and chairman of Rasna Group passed away on Saturday. Khambatta was also the chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation and the former chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis). He was the past president of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, vice president of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

Khambatta’s efforts in entrepreneurship development societal services have been recognised with a lot of awards, to name a few: He was awarded the president of India’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals.

He was honored with the National Citizen’s Award for outstanding contribution to the field of commerce by the President of India, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. He was also awarded the Samman Patra by the Finance ministry for his contribution to the national exchequer as the highest taxpayer of Gujarat. He was felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad’.