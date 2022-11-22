18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...

Legendary Industrialist And Philanthropist Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta Passes Away

BusinessAssam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 21: Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, founder and chairman of Rasna Group passed away on Saturday. Khambatta was also the chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation and the former chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis). He was the past president of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, vice president of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

- Advertisement -

Khambatta’s efforts in entrepreneurship development societal services have been recognised with a lot of awards, to name a few: He was awarded the president of India’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals.

He was honored with the National Citizen’s Award for outstanding contribution to the field of commerce by the President of India, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. He was also awarded the Samman Patra by the Finance ministry for his contribution to the national exchequer as the highest taxpayer of Gujarat. He was felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad’.

Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
View all stories
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Close At 81.81 Against US Dollar

The Hills Times - 0
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura 10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022 Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia