Levi’s names Diljit Dosanjh as Global Brand Ambassador

GUWAHATI, March 5: Levi’s has announced Diljit Dosanjh as its newest global brand ambassador, making him the first Punjabi artist to join the iconic denim label’s growing community of creative talent.

The collaboration marks a fusion of music, fashion, and culture, reflecting the shared ethos of self-expression that both Dosanjh and Levi’s embody.

Amisha Jain, managing director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Non-EU at Levi Strauss & Co., emphasised the significance of this partnership, calling Diljit a perfect fit for the brand’s progressive spirit.

She highlighted his phenomenal journey in music and cinema, aligning with Levi’s mission to empower individuals through their unique style and creativity.

The announcement follows a landmark year for Dosanjh, who made history with his record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour and groundbreaking debut at Coachella. The partnership aims to blend Levi’s timeless appeal with Diljit’s contemporary influence, reinforcing the brand’s reputation as a canvas for cultural expression.

Diljit, known for his genre-defying music and boundary-pushing style, expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

“I’ve always admired Levi’s for the way it blends heritage with modern style. Denim is more than just clothing to me—it’s a statement. Partnering with Levi’s feels like the perfect fit,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from his cross-cultural influence, the collaboration also highlights Levi’s expanding menswear collection, including the latest New Loose and Relaxed fits. With the success of his Dil-Luminati Tour merchandise, the partnership seamlessly merges music and fashion, reinforcing Dosanjh’s status as a global style icon.

As Levi’s and Diljit embark on this new journey together, the collaboration is set to redefine culture, style, and music, creating an iconic fusion of tradition and modernity.