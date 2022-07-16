AGJ Holds Jewelry Exhibition At Vivanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 15: Aisshpra Gems and Jewels organised a jewelry exhibition at Vivanta by Taj, Guwahati from July 15 that will continue till July 17 next. The exhibition will showcase the poshest and most elegant jewelry collections ranging from Polki, Diamonds, Antique Gold and Jadau jewelry to beautiful Kundan jewelry. Renowned actress Barsha Rani Bishaya attended the inaugural day of the exhibition as the chief guest.

Vaibhav Saraf of Aisshpra Gems and Jewels said, “We have been organising such exhibitions in Lucknow, Varanasi, Jhansi, and other cities, but this is the first time such a large-scale exhibition is being organised in Guwahati. Each piece of jewelry here is unique and fresh in terms of its quality and design. We are exhilarated to host the residents of this historic city at this event. Apart from a plethora of options to choose from, visitors can also avail 20% off on the making of Gold & Kundan Jewellery & Diamond Value. We would like to welcome all the residents of the city to come and experience the grand exhibition with us.”