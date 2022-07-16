27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 16, 2022
type here...

AGJ Holds Jewelry Exhibition At Vivanta

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 15: Aisshpra Gems and Jewels organised a jewelry exhibition at Vivanta by Taj, Guwahati from July 15 that will continue till July 17 next. The exhibition will showcase the poshest and most elegant jewelry collections ranging from Polki, Diamonds, Antique Gold and Jadau jewelry to beautiful Kundan jewelry. Renowned actress Barsha Rani Bishaya attended the inaugural day of the exhibition as the chief guest.

- Advertisement -

Vaibhav Saraf of Aisshpra Gems and Jewels said, “We have been organising such exhibitions in Lucknow, Varanasi, Jhansi, and other cities, but this is the first time such a large-scale exhibition is being organised in Guwahati. Each piece of jewelry here is unique and fresh in terms of its quality and design. We are exhilarated to host the residents of this historic city at this event. Apart from a plethora of options to choose from, visitors can also avail 20% off on the making of Gold & Kundan Jewellery & Diamond Value. We would like to welcome all the residents of the city to come and experience the grand exhibition with us.”

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee At Life-Time Low To Hit Imports, Overseas Education, Travel

The Hills Times - 0