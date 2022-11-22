AIAMA All Set For India’s Biggest-Ever Agarbathi Expo In Bengaluru

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 21: All India Agarbathi Manufacturing Association (AIAMA) is organising the most comprehensive international Agarbathi Expo & Conference. The three-day event is conceptualised around the theme of ‘Traditionally Modern’ from November 24 to 26, next in Bengaluru.

More than 170 participants will be putting up stalls at this one-of-a-kind B2B event. The three-day exposition will also witness the traditional cultural talent from across India. The office bearers comprising Arjun Ranga, president, AIAMA; Vijay SG – vice president; Sharath Babu PS, immediate past president, and Sapthagiri S Boggaram, past president addressed the media in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the press conference, Arjun Ranga, president, AIAMA said, “After the pandemic, business is bouncing back and things are looking up. We wanted to bring the entire agarbathi fraternity up to speed with the present business environment, and the exciting opportunities that lay ahead. AIAMA decided to conduct an expo with both suppliers exhibiting their products along with seminars by key industry stakeholders, for the benefit of the agarbathi manufacturers.”

Spread across 120000 square feet, the expo will have curated seminars that will cover various aspects of the agarbathi industry including new-age marketing, sourcing of raw materials, research on new fragrances, packaging developments, women empowerment, and export opportunities.