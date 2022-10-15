Airtel Launches IoT Connectivity Solution

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 14: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India on Friday. The solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IoT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.

Further, the solution complies with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)’s AIS-140 standard implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). It lays down mandatory requirements related to connectivity and GPS tracking capabilities for devices in all passenger-carrying buses, private fleets, and other public transport vehicles for tracking, safety, and security purposes.

Speaking about the launch, Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, of Airtel Business said, “We are delighted to bring connectivity solutions to our customers. We believe this is the next big opportunity in the IoT segment. Our strengths in the network, modern and GSMA compliant platform offering real-time access to data and flexibility to integrate the solution with custom APIs will make Airtel Business stand out in the market.”