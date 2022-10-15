24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 15, 2022
type here...

Airtel Launches IoT Connectivity Solution

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 14: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India on Friday. The solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IoT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.

Further, the solution complies with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)’s AIS-140 standard implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). It lays down mandatory requirements related to connectivity and GPS tracking capabilities for devices in all passenger-carrying buses, private fleets, and other public transport vehicles for tracking, safety, and security purposes.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about the launch, Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, of Airtel Business said, “We are delighted to bring connectivity solutions to our customers. We believe this is the next big opportunity in the IoT segment. Our strengths in the network, modern and GSMA compliant platform offering real-time access to data and flexibility to integrate the solution with custom APIs will make Airtel Business stand out in the market.”

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BCCI Could Lose Rs 955 Crore If ICC Doesn’t Get Tax...

The Hills Times - 0