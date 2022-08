HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: Amazon India launched the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ on the Amazon platform where customers can avail a host of exciting offers and deals on home essentials from August 19 to 22 next. The customers will further be able to get an additional 10% instant discount on Federal & IDBI cards & EMI. In addition, they can collect coupons here and get 10% cashback up to Rs 250 on purchases of Rs 1500 and above.