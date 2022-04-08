Amazon Announces ‘Home Shopping Spree’ From April 7

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 7: Make your home summer-ready with the Summer edition 2.0 of ‘Home Shopping Spree’ on Amazon starting on Thursday with a host of exciting offers and deals on home essentials. Customers can now go avail of top deals on summer essentials with coupons offering cashback, affordable no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and free delivery on first orders anywhere in India. Further, customers can look forward to savings on some of the best brands and get an additional 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of INR5000 using CITI Bank credit and debit cards.