Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Amazon.In Launches New Offers With Super Value Days

GUWAHATI, April 4: With the onset of the summer season, Amazon. has announced some fresh offers on ‘Super Value Days.’ 45% off on grocery, household essentials, packaged foods, personal care, and baby and pet care products among others shall continue from April 1-7 next. In addition, customers can avail of an instant discount of 10% on SBI Credit Card and Credit EMI from April 1-3, 2022, and ICICI Credit Card from April 4-7, 2022 with a minimum transaction of Rs 2500 and discounts up to Rs 300.

