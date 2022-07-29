Amazon India Now Offers Product Sampling Experience

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 28: Ahead of Prime Day 2022, Amazon India has announced the launch of ‘Product Sampling’ – a new program to help brands introduce their products to Prime customers and increase their overall new product and brand awareness. The product sampling program helps brands create specific campaigns for sampling and discovery – allowing them to target customers better, and receive high-quality feedback and detailed reports that aid product development.

With the launch of the product sampling program, brands can reach out to a set of Prime customers on its platform via sample packs to help them experience their products, receive customer feedback to help improve the product further before a full-scale launch and create opportunities for a repeat purchase. This capability is especially beneficial for brands that are continuously driving product innovation and are looking for scalable ways to reach out to their relevant customer base in a digital, contactless manner.

Sumit Sahay, director, Selling Partner Services at Amazon India said, “The ‘Product Sampling’ program brings efficiencies for brands that are looking to embark on product trials – enabling them to target customers accurately and get access to reports that share robust insights and feedback on their products. Ahead of Prime Day 2022, several brands have launched new products on its platform, and the ‘Product Sampling’ program, that we are introducing for the very first time, will enable them to drive discovery and trials of their products. This launch ties in with Amazon’s commitment to providing MSMEs and brands a relevant and delightful selling experience by working backward from their needs and innovating