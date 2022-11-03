Annapurnam Inaugurated At Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: A South Indian restaurant named ‘Annapurnam’ was inaugurated on Wednesday at Krishna Tower on GS Road in Guwahati. MLA Siddharth Bhattacharya inaugurated the restaurant in presence of Sushil Agarwal, Srishti Agarwal, Saurabh Surana, and other dignitaries.

- Advertisement -

During the inauguration, MLA Bhattacharya said that the rapid opening of restaurants in Guwahati emphasises the fact that the people here are very fond of food. He lauded the start of the new restaurant and wished it all the success in the future.

Young women entrepreneur Srishti Agarwal said that the restaurant, spread over 1500 sq.ft. has a seating capacity of 50 people.

“The interiors of the restaurant have been designed keeping in mind the South Indian theme. The special thing about Annapurnam restaurant is that we have more than 60 different varieties of dosa. Apart from this, fast food items including uttapam, upma, idli, and vada are also available,” added Agarwal.