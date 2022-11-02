KFC Launches All-Digital Restaurants Under Its ‘Smart Restaurants’ Initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: To extend an enhanced, digital-first customer experience, KFC India recently announced the launch of KFC Smart Restaurants across India. A first for the country, the all-digital restaurants are located in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai, and Bengaluru, and are powered with state-of-the-art self-ordering kiosks. Equipped to facilitate multiple payment options, consumers at these restaurants are encouraged to order themselves and pay digitally. To continue building restaurants of the future, the brand plans to launch 10 more such restaurants by the end of the year.

Moksh Chopra, GM, of KFC India, said, “Our consumers are increasingly turning to the digital medium – from food to gaming, from their relationships to their careers, or simply to spend free time. According to reports, digital users in India have more than doubled over the last 5 years and millennials are now spending around eight hours per day online.

Strengthening our commitment to being easily accessible to our consumers, we have been on a deliberate journey from CX to DX – enhancing customer experience through digital means. Whether it’s digitally through our improved KFC App, which is faster and more intuitive, or with our newly launched Smart Restaurants. Right from easy-to-use ordering kiosks to tech-savvy interiors, these restaurants are designed to elevate the consumer experience whilst providing extended convenience.”