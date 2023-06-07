Arohan Financial Services gets recognized for its Technology Innovations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 6: Top-notch MFI 1 graded, Arohan Financial Services has won recognitions in the categories of “Innovation in Lending” for ArohanPrivilege – a first-in-the industry digital lending platform for microfinance customers, “Lending Solutions” for Nirnay – an industry leading credit scoring system and “Financial Inclusion Programme” for ApnaArohan at the SKOCH Fintech Awards, 2023. recently. Arohan’s industry-first credit scoring system ‘Nirnay’ stands out with its advanced algorithms and holistic evaluation, considering various factors beyond traditional credit metrics.

Manoj Nambiar, managing director, Arohan Financial Services Limited, said “Arohan’s prudent investment in building a state-of-the-art technology landscape is a testimony of the Company’s commitment to transparency, robust operational processes, scalability, and sustainability. We are focused on our Vision of impacting 20 million lives by the year 2027.”

Such milestone technology innovations set the platform for a paradigm shift in the ethos of the microfinance industry in the country. Arohan has also been conferred the top-notch MFI 1 grading, the seventh year in a row, by CARE Advisory Research and Training Limited (CareEdge Advisory) after a comprehensive evaluation conducted in April 2023. The MFI 1 grade is assigned on an 8-point scale and signifies the “Highest capacity to manage microfinance operations in a sustainable manner”.

