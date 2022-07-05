Assam Govt Signs Mou With Patanjali For Oil Palm Plantation In State

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 4: The government of India recently launched the National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), and under this mission, states having suitable climate and land for Oil Palm Cultivations are offered with the scheme to promote Oil Palm cultivation among the farmers. With a vision to contribute to the growing Indian economy, the state of Assam has accepted to promote Oil Palm cultivation among its farmers under NMEO-OP and after signing MoU with the Government of India, Assam Government floated an ‘Expression of Interest’ bid through the Department of Agriculture in December 2022 inviting private players interested to promote oil palm plantations in Assam.

After thorough research and dialogue, the state government of Assam has finally signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Patanjali Food Limited to set up an Oil Mill in Assam. The endeavor aims to generate an economy as well as educate the youth about Palm Oil cultivation has a great potential in becoming a booster for the rural economy as well as make the youth self-sustainable.